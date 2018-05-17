Newton helps residents renovate

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - In Newton illinois, a grant is helping residents bring their homes up to code and also making them more efficient.

Scroll for more content...

The grant is the Community Development Block Grant. Funds are supplied by the federal government and administered through the state. The grant is awarded to cities with low to moderate-income residents.

The city of Newton was awarded $495,000. The money will be used to renovate selected homes in the community. This involves bringing homes up to code and installing energy efficient appliances.

Mayor Mark Bolander says the grant is vital for communities like Newton.

Bolander says "It's a big help because a lot of homes that are going to benefit from this perhaps wouldn't have done this on their own. They needed this extra little bit of help to make sure their home was going to be there long term."