VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Vincennes opened its doors for business on Monday.
Scroll for more content...
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom celebrated with a ribbon cutting.
It is located at the corner of 6th and Main Streets.
That location was previously the New Moon Movie Theater.
The remodeled building has a sports-bar type atmosphere with nearly 40 TVs.
Related Content
- News restaurant open for business in Vincennes
- New restaurant open for business in downtown Terre Haute
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Vincennes business damaged by fire temporarily relocates
- One of Vincennes' newest businesses expands
- Driver error causes crash into Vincennes business
- New airport restaurant restaurant ready for takeoff
- Vincennes man arrested in connection to armed robbery at restaurant
- Vincennes University names new Provost
- Vincennes pool preps for opening weekend