Clear

News restaurant open for business in Vincennes

A new restaurant in Vincennes opened its doors for business on Monday.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Vincennes opened its doors for business on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

It is located at the corner of 6th and Main Streets.

That location was previously the New Moon Movie Theater.

The remodeled building has a sports-bar type atmosphere with nearly 40 TVs.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It