TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute carwash will be open by the end of the month.

Dirtbusters Carwash now has an opening date.

Company officials told News 10 the new business will be open to customers on April 30th.

The carwash is located at 3rd and McKeen Streets in Terre Haute.

It will feature a tunnel style car wash with a free vacuum service.