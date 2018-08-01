Clear

News 10 takes you back to school shopping

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 9:55 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to school shopping, families are facing longer lists with higher costs.

Back to school shopping is the second biggest shopping season of the year according to the National Retail Federation. That's right behind the winter holiday season.

Many school districts are in their final days of summer, with Vigo County students returning Wednesday, August 8.

News 10 took a typical elementary classroom list to see how much it would cost.

Walmart is offering more ways to shop online. Terre Haute Assistant Manager Jarod Dick says this year, more customers will be able to get their back-to-school shopping done without ever leaving their car, since Walmart has made Online Grocery pickup available at most stores and doubled the assortment of back-to-school and college products available during the season.

