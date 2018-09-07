News 10 rides along with THPD to stop school zone speeders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Woodrow Wilson has more than 800 students that walk through its doors each morning but getting to school each day is a growing safety concern.

When kids are present drivers must follow school zone speed limits. On 25th street the regular 30 Mph speed limit is dropped to 20.

Woodrow Wilson wants this enforced says, Principal Steve Joseph. They don't want any of their students in harm’s way.

"25th and Poplar is an intersection there with a lot of, I don't want to say high-speed traffic but high-speed avenues. People kind of get carried away sometimes and just need to be reminded there are kids present," said Joseph.

News 10 wanted to see this problem firsthand.

We rode along with officer Jesse Chambers of the Terre Haute Police Department. He's one of the officers working the roads each morning enforcing school zone speed limits.

Officer Chambers says motorists are breaking the law and it's his job to see they don't.

"We're out here trying to keep kids safe. I couldn't imagine what would happen, what would go through their mind if they hit a small child. We're trying to prevent that from happening. That's the whole goal," said Chambers.

In a matter of fifteen minutes, they pulled over two drivers for speeding. Both driving fifteen school speed limit.

"That's the biggest thing when we stop them. That's the first thing we hear when they say I wasn't paying attention. I didn't know that. I didn't see the signage. But the signs are clearly marked," said Chambers.

Woodrow Wilson was the only school we monitored Friday but every morning there are multiple other officers doing the exact same thing. All of which catching those speeding or running lights while kids are traveling to or from school.

"They are clearly marked twenty miles per hour when children are present. So we've been out enforcing that and on average the three of us are writing four to five tickets a day," said Chambers.

Two other big schools the THPD says they have the biggest issues is Benjamin Franklin and Fuqua Elementary school.