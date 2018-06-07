News 10 learns where Franklin Fennell will serve his federal sentence

MARION, Ill (WTHI) -We now know where a former Vigo County Schools employee will serve his federal sentence. Franklin Fennell will serve his two year prison sentence at a prison in Marion, Illinois that's in southern illinois and according to online bureau of prisons records.

On April 19th, a federal judge sentenced Fennell to two years in prison for his connection to a kickback scheme that stole thousands of dollars from the Vigo County School Corporation.

With time for good behavior, Fennell could be released in February of 2020.