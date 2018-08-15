Clear

News 10 learns the proposed location of a new Terre Haute convention center

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board met on Wednesday to approve an architectural contract for a new convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 8:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know where Terre Haute city officials hope to build a new convention center.

Board President Jon Marvel told News 10 the goal is to build the center between 8th and 9th Street downtown.

That is where The Terminal and Copper Bar currently sit as well as property at 9th and Cherry Street.

Marvel told us a new hotel is also proposed to go up on the southwest corner of 8th and Cherry to be part of the convention center plan.

The name of the hotel has not yet been released.

On Wednesday, the board approved more than a $1.6 million contract with an Indianapolis architect.

The proposed convention center will be about 35,000 square feet and is expected to have nearly 700 parking spaces.

Two parking garages are also proposed.

Marvel said the hope to 'firm up' the location of the convention center in their meeting next month.

