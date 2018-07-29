New VA Clinic to go behind Honey Creek Mall, preparations underway to build $25 million facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed more information about a location of a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Terre Haute.

We've learned the clinic will be located in a former strip mall along West Honey Creek Drive, behind the Honey Creek Mall.

According to a spokesperson, this location we've spotted is separate from the new VA clinic announced earlier this year. The location near the Honey Creek Mall will be more of a temporary clinc to serve veterans while plans for a full-service VA facility are still being put together.

The spokesperson said any potential locations for the new VA clinic that have been looked at are being kept under wraps to ensure fair bidding and solicitation processes. The new facility will likely be built from the ground up and will include 37,000 square feet of usable space. The spokesperson said we may see more information in the next month or so.

A viewer sent News 10 the photo of the uncovered sign at the location near the Honey Creek Mall.

The sign for the new location the spokesperson said is temporary has been covered, but underneath, it says "U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Terre Haute VA Clinic, Veteran Health Indiana."

Earlier this year, Senator Donnelly announced a new VA Clinic would be coming to Terre Haute.

News 10 reached out to Veteran Health Indiana officials. In a written statement they said:

“Veteran Health Indiana is proud to provide primary, specialty and mental health care to thousand of Veterans in Terre Haute community every year. Existing programs are growing while we are also preparing to build a new $25 million dollar clinic in Terre Haute over the next three years. Veterans and their families should know that we are committed to a smooth transition as we grow.”

We will continue to bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.