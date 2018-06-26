Clear

New wing restaurant set to open soon on Terre Haute's north side

A new place to eat is opening its doors soon in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new place to eat is opening its doors soon in Terre Haute.

Wings Etc.'s Plaza North location will open to the public on Tuesday.

That is just off of Fort Harrison on the city's north side.

On Monday, the team celebrated with friends and family.

General Manager Andrea Ellis said she is excited for the opportunity.

