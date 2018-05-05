Clear
New way to pay in Vincennes

The city of Vincennes is beginning to accept credit and debit for city fees.

Posted: May. 4, 2018 5:20 PM
Updated: May. 4, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A big change is coming to the way Vincennes residents pay their bills.

The city will soon begin accepting credit and debit payments. Everything from city bills, traffic tickets, to the concessions at Rainbow Beach are included.

When paying, any payment under $33 has a one dollar fee. Everything above $33 has a three percent charge. These fees are only charged when paying by debit or credit.

Vincennes city clerk-treasurer Sharon Meek says they are happy to bring the service to residents.

Meek says, "People just do not carry cash they use their debit cards. So i think it's a good thing to make us look like hey we're going forward."

Meek tells us they hope to have their capabilites up and running by Memorial Day weekend.

