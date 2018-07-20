CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new traffic signal could make driving safer in Clay County.
Scroll for more content...
The signal will be installed at U.S. 40 and Waterworks Road in Brazil.
A spokesperson for INDOT said the light was needed to reduce delay and make the roads safer.
They started installing the signal last week, and expect for it to be ready to go by August 21st.
Related Content
- New traffic signal coming to U.S. 40 in Clay County
- Traffic backs up as signals go dark Saturday evening
- Clay County group receives donation
- Clay County boil order lifted
- Clay Youth Food Program
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- Boil order for Clay County residents lifted
- Clay County 4-H hosts fundraiser dinner
- Clay County holds flag raising ceremony
- Clay County Youth Food Program needs volunteers