New traffic signal coming to U.S. 40 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new traffic signal could make driving safer in Clay County.

The signal will be installed at U.S. 40 and Waterworks Road in Brazil.

A spokesperson for INDOT said the light was needed to reduce delay and make the roads safer.

They started installing the signal last week, and expect for it to be ready to go by August 21st.