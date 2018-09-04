TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new veterans clinic in Terre Haute has officially opened.
The new VA Clinic is located along West Honey Creek Drive.
A VA spokesperson told us this clinic is temporary and will only be used for a couple of years.
A location for the new permanent VA Clinic has not been chosen.
Related Content
- New temporary VA Clinic opens in Terre Haute
- Plans move forward to bring VA clinic to Terre Haute
- Donnelly: Terre Haute "perfect location" for new VA clinic
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute's newest hotel approved to open
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- THIRST Gym opens in Terre Haute
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- New sports complex set to open in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...