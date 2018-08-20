New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Officials say new technology was a huge success at keeping nearly thousands safe this past weekend. That's as a huge number of people traveled to the Terre Haute Regional Airport for the big air show.

Last week, we told you how Vigo County dispatch is using new technology inside a mobile command center.

Rob McMullen, Vigo County 911 Director, says dispatchers used brand new technology called a “geo-fence.”

“I’m a forward thinker. We like to be top of technology in the county. We like to have people looking at us to see how things work,” McMullen said.

Any calls to 911 from inside the area rang to the mobile command center instead of central dispatch.

“All those 911 calls that happened within the fence we planned at the airport routed exactly the way it was supposed to,” McMullen said. “It told us exactly where they were at on airport grounds. It worked flawlessly.”

Calls for help outside the “geo-fence” went to central dispatch like normal.

McMullen says they average 200 calls a day at central dispatch. During the air show, he says they received 54 calls at the mobile command center.

He says several calls were from people frustrated about where to park and backed up traffic.

“People needed assistance with parking or people who had problems with heat exhaustion,” McMullen said. He says several attendees looked to Vigo County dispatch for guidance. McMullen says they created an Emergency Notification System prior to the event.

“We have made several keywords for the air show. We could push parking alerts, information, and general alerts to the attendees of the air show,” he said.

Nearly 17,000 subscribed to text alerts. McMullen says you can still sign-up to receive additional weather or general alerts. Texts will come straight from the Vigo County Sherriff’s office or 911.

To sign up, text 888-777.