Look up: New tech being used by Vigo County officials

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Technology is settling into many aspects of our everyday lives. This includes the hands of law enforcement.

Scroll for more content...

Now, Vigo County Officials have access to three unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as drones, of their own!

The UAV’s were purchased in a partnership between the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency and the Sheriff's Office. They’re up for use by both agencies, and available to any public safety agency or government agency to use as well.

Between the UAV’s, equipment, and training, the project cost about $40 thousand dollars. The good news, officials say none of it was taxpayer money.

Each device has a camera and thermal imaging abilities. The UAV’s can be used for many things, including surveying, search and rescue, and much more.

Major of Operations, Jeff Fox, says he's excited to put the UAV’s to work. He says, "We're looking forward to spending a lot of time flying these devices for maybe not necessarily public safety applications, or emergencies so that when we are called upon to do that, we'll have some pretty good, experienced pilots."

Fox says a Nixle 360 robo-call will be put out to let the public know when they'll be flying the UAV’s. He says the office wants to educate the public on the uses of the devices too. If an organization is interested in learning more, he says to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office.

Fox says the pilots already have one of the FAA Certifications, and they should get the second one in any day. He says there are 18 pilots total, who will finish operations training this month.

Fox says the plan is to go live with flying on May 1st.