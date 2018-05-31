Clear

New superintendent to be at Thursday night public meeting

Posted: May. 30, 2018 8:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board wants your input on the new superintendent.

On Thursday, the board will host a contract hearing for Dr. Robert Haworth.

News 10 spoke with board president Jackie Lower who says Haworth will be there.

The goal, they say, is to see what you think about the contract, but the board will not be answering any questions.

On June 4th, there will be the first meet and greet with Dr. Haworth.

Teachers can meet him between 1:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m. and the public meeting is from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

