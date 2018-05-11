New summer classes for ISTEP exam; 70% juniors in need

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The current juniors at Vigo County High Schools are the first class that must pass the new ISTEP exam to graduate.

For the first time, the high schools are offering extra class time this summer with ISTEP as the focus.

According to the latest ISTEP scores, only 30% of Vigo County sophomores passed. Those students are now juniors and must pass for graduation.

This means 70% of juniors will have to take parts of the exam again.

John Newport is in charge of curriculum for math and science at VCSC. He says the juniors have at least three more opportunities to retest.

Indiana's Department of Education is adding a summer retake exam for the first time. The school corporation is capitalizing on this opportunity with new summer courses leading up to the exam.

“Once they finish the class, we're timing it to the window of the retake,” said Newport. “They'll be able to come in, take the test again, after a refresher course of the standards, hoping it will make a big impact.”

The school’s hope is that more training will translate into more passing scores.

The school says it is likely some students won’t pass in time to receive their diploma next year.

If you would like to sign up your student for the free summer courses, you can contact the central office at (812) 462-4011 or your student’s given high school.