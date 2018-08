New street lights coming to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll soon see more decorative street lights in downtown Terre Haute.

The Redevelopment Commission approved a contract for about $228,000.

They will use that money to hire an electrical contractor.

The lights will be placed on South 5th Street, 6th Street, and Ohio Streets.

You'll see 22 new street lights in all.

Work should be finished by late fall or early winter.