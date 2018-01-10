New shingles shot offers more protection against painful disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- There's a new vaccine for the painful condition, Shingles.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a painful, itchy rash that develops on one side of the body and can last for two to four weeks. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, with the risk increasing to half of adults over 85.

Health experts recommend you get the new vaccine called Shingrix. The Federal Food and Drug Administration approved Shingrix in October and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta voted to make it the preferred vaccine. They want adults over 50 to have it, even if you already got the older one. This will help protect against getting that painful rash no one wants.

Gina Games, a pharamacist at JR Pharmacy, says people who have had Chickenpox have a higher risk of getting Shingles.

"The virus kind of stays dormant," Games said. "It rests in your body. It's a viral infection."

She says the symptoms of Shingles are not fun.

"It can be a rash that is itchy or blistery," Games said. "It can be extremly painful."

Shingrix, the new vaccine, is almost 40 percent more effective then the old vaccine called Zostavax. Unlike Zostavax, Shingrix is not made from a live virus, so there are fewer side effects and risks to patients.

There is a two parts to the new vaccine.

"You get the first dose now and then two to six months you'll get the second dose," Games said.

Games says if you've already had Shingles, you may still need the new vaccine. It's uncommon, but you can get Shingles more than once. She says the new vaccine could cause temporary muscle soreness or redness.