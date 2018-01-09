wx_icon Terre Haute 38°

wx_icon Robinson 36°

wx_icon Zionsville 33°

wx_icon Rockville 38°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 38°

wx_icon Marshall 38°

Clear

New service at 400 Kroger stores allows customers to skip checkout lines

Kroger is working to make shopping easier for busy customers by allowing them to skip the checkout lines with their new “Scan, Bag, Go” service.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: CBS 4 WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Kroger is working to make shopping easier for busy customers by allowing them to skip the checkout lines with their new “Scan, Bag, Go” service.

Scroll for more content...

According to “Business Insider,” this is how it will work: Customers can scan the barcodes of items they wish to purchase using a handheld scanner, provided by Kroger, or with the chain’s “Scan, Bag, Go” app on smartphones. The technology keeps a running tab of the shoppers’ total orders, and it also offers applicable coupons.

When the customer is ready to checkout, they can visit a self-checkout register to pay for their order. Kroger is even working on technology to skip this step and allow customers to provide payment through the app.

Kroger is expanding the program to 400 of its 2.700 stores this year. There’s no word at this time which stores will get it.

This story was originally posted by our Indiana News Partner WTTV CBS4indy.com

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It