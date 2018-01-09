New service at 400 Kroger stores allows customers to skip checkout lines

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) – Kroger is working to make shopping easier for busy customers by allowing them to skip the checkout lines with their new “Scan, Bag, Go” service.

According to “Business Insider,” this is how it will work: Customers can scan the barcodes of items they wish to purchase using a handheld scanner, provided by Kroger, or with the chain’s “Scan, Bag, Go” app on smartphones. The technology keeps a running tab of the shoppers’ total orders, and it also offers applicable coupons.

When the customer is ready to checkout, they can visit a self-checkout register to pay for their order. Kroger is even working on technology to skip this step and allow customers to provide payment through the app.

Kroger is expanding the program to 400 of its 2.700 stores this year. There’s no word at this time which stores will get it.

This story was originally posted by our Indiana News Partner WTTV CBS4indy.com