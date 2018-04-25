New school funding formula benefits area schools

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Schools in Illinois are breathing a sigh of relief. That's as payments are going out for the new school funding formula.

Officials say the formula is based on 26 different categories. These are determined by the state.

This includes student enrollment, the poverty level, and the money a school gets from property taxes, just to name a few.

All 26 categories are measured each year.

Each school will get a certain amount of funding based on the data. Schools that are Tier 1 are deemed most at-need for money from the state. They are the first to receive funding. Tier 2 follows Tier 1, and so on.

School officials say the plan is a much more fair way to fund schools.

If you’d like to see where your school ranks, click here. Under "Calculations" click "Full FY 18 EBF Calculation." That will download a Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet. That's where you can see how much money your school district will get, as well as what Tier they fall under.

To list a few:

Hutsonville- Tier 1

Marshall- Tier 1

Martinsville- Tier 1

Casey-Westfield- Tier 1

Paris#4- Tier 2

Paris #95- Tier 2

Jasper- Tier 2​