New road being built near Holiday World amusement park

A new road is being built that aims to relieve traffic congestion near southern Indiana's popular Holiday World amusement park.

Posted: Jul. 22, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) - A new road is being built that aims to relieve traffic congestion near southern Indiana's popular Holiday World amusement park.

Construction has started on the road on the west side of the town of Santa Claus, which will connect Indiana 162 and Indiana 245. The (Jasper) Herald reports land for the project was donated by the estate of Philip Koch, a member of Holiday World's founding family who died in 2013 at age 47. The road will be named for him.

The new road will also incorporate a biking and hiking trail that will connect to the recreational trail system in the town about 35 miles northeast of Evansville.

A federal grant is paying for 80 percent of the $1.3 million project, which is to be completed this year.

