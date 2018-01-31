wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

New resource opens for foster parents

There's a new resource for foster and adoptive parents, along with foster children in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 11:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Tuesday was the grand opening of the Region 8 Clothing Closet.

Northside Community Methodist Church on Fruitridge Avenue opened their doors to the program.

A foster or adoptive parent can stop in and get clothing, underwear, socks, shoes, blankets, and hygiene products.

And if they don't have what you want, they say they will help you find it.

The closet is put on and run y the support group "Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents."

The closet is open six days a week and run strictly on donations.

Region 8 serves Clay, Vigo, Sullivan, Parke, and Vermillion Counties.e

