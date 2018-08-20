New report says play time is down for kids while screen time is up

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The 'Power of Play' is a powerful thing.
A new report recommends kids play every day.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says play time with parent and friends is not only wanted but needed.
In fact, experts say it helps with brain building, learning life skills and reducing stress.
Over the last 15-years, playtime has decreased significantly, while screen time has increased.
