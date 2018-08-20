Clear

New report says play time is down for kids while screen time is up

The American Academy of Pediatrics says play time with parent and friends is not only wanted but needed.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The 'Power of Play' is a powerful thing.

A new report recommends kids play every day.

In fact, experts say it helps with brain building, learning life skills and reducing stress.

Over the last 15-years, playtime has decreased significantly, while screen time has increased.

