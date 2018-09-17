Clear

New report moves Indiana out of top 10 fattest states

A new report says Indiana residents are still too heavy, but the state no longer ranks among the nation’s 10 fattest states.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A new report says Indiana residents are still too heavy, but the state no longer ranks among the nation’s 10 fattest states.

The report from the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation says 33.6 percent of Hoosier adults are obese, giving Indiana the nation’s 12th-highest obesity rate.

Last year’s report ranked Indiana’s adult obesity rate 10th in the U.S., at 32.5 percent.

Rebekah Pepper is spokeswoman for the new report. She tells The Journal Gazette Indiana’s improved ranking doesn’t necessarily mean Hoosiers are slimming down, and could simply reflect that other states “are getting worse.”

John Auerbach is the CEO of the Trust for America’s Health. He says obesity is a complex, intractable problem that costs the nation $149 billion annually in direct health care spending.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group holds Walk to Remember

Image

Fail Fest

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Walnut Prairie Wildside hosts buy, sell and trade event

Image

O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community

Image

Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County

Image

OFFICIALS: Horse found in poor condition in Sullivan County, investigation underway

Image

Power of the Purse at the Sycamore Winery Sept 19th, 3-5pm

Image

Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park

Image

Officials working to identify fatal crash victim

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe