New quarter midget race track opens gates in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Dawson Wright has been racing midget cars for over four years. It's a passion that had led him to cut the ribbon to the new track in Terre Haute.

For Wright, it's a new place to test his skills against others.

"It was actually pretty good because I like the new tracks because of their kind of easier to race on and lighter," said Wright.

Saturday served as the first day of racing at the track. Families from the area and out of town came to witness the opening of their new home away from home.

Is been a dream for many to keep this tradition going but in a better facility. Jayne Ani Collins, the President of the Quarter Midget Association says this new track is a dream come true.

"It's a blessing being in town. We were close to the chemical issue. We were there for sixty years so it kind of made it bittersweet for me because I’ve gone from racing cars to being a parent to now being a grandparent," said Collins.

The track does have some modifications but the biggest improvement is when it comes to its technology.

With these upgrades, this facility will be able to host even bigger events drawing in more business for Terre Haute.

For many, it's a way to have quality bonding time with their families but these young racers are ready to start their engines for the future of this track.

"I hope that everybody has a good time and hopefully we're safe," said Wright.

The track is located at 3150 South Houseman Street, Terre Haute IN 47802.

If you would like to learn more about the track and see a schedule of their events, go to their website here.