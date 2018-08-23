New program hopes to help get your kid ready for sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Terre Haute will help your kids improve themselves for their sports activities.
The speed and agility program is being offered at the Strive 365 Complex.
Speed and agility drills provide intense workouts to improve overall strength.
It's open to all ages.
The program will start on September 2nd.
To learn more, click here.
