New playground comes to West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new playground is coming to West Boggs Park in Daviess County.

Scroll for more content...

The plan for the project began in 2016. When complete, it will provide an accessible playground for families.

The project costs around $100-thousand dollars. Money from the sale of ash trees, crowdsourcing, and community events helped to make the project possible.

An additional $20,000 from Hoosier Upland today helped seal the deal.

Jameson Hibbs from the Daviess Martin County parks department says the department is happy to see the playground come to completion.

Hibbs says "It's gratifying yet nerve-racking. I'm excited to actually see it happen. As small as we may be down here for Daviess and Martin County, bringing that money in from Bloomington via the I-69 corridor. From Knox County. From Evansville coming up north. From Louisville not too far from us here really kind of helps raise the bar and helps our local businesses out."

Hibbs says that the project should be complete by Memorial Day weekend.