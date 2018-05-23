INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials have a new plan aimed at improving broadband access in rural Indiana.
The effort was announced Wednesday by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. It’s part of a broader document called the Strategic Plan for Rural Indiana.
The broadband component calls for state and local governments to partner with private business to minimize obstacles to extending service to rural areas.
Officials will also offer planning grants to local communities, which are intended to identify their needs.
Lastly, state officials are calling for a statewide broadband summit to be held. The goal is to educate local officials by hosting a daylong seminar with experts and other key players.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said about 40 percent of the state’s population lives across 76 rural counties.
Related Content
- New plan announced to improve Indiana’s rural areas
- Vigo County applying for funding to improve rural areas
- Crouch announces $11M awarded to 21 rural communities
- Program hopes to educate people on benefits in rural areas
- Britain considers arming police officers in rural areas
- President Trump announces new tax plan in Indiana
- Medicare Advantage plan market uncertain in rural Montana
- Big money coming to Wabash Valley rural communities for infrastructure improvements
- Governor Brown signs bill to improve internet for Oregon rural schools
- Faster Internet for Rural Pennsylvania