New place to grab a bite opens in the Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local entrepreneurs is working to reinvent a community staple in Terre Haute.
On Monday, the Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Meadows Cafe.
You'll find it at the Meadows Shopping Center.
The diner serves breakfast and lunch.
New management took over the plaza within the past year.
They wanted to boost a hometown shopping experience that many communities are losing.
The cafe is open Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, you can grab a bite to eat from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
They are closed on Mondays.
