New partner talks Meadows Shopping Center plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute is under new ownership.

News 10 spoke with Mark Zimmerly on Thursday.

He's one of the shopping center's new partners.

Zimmerly lined out the plan for the building

He'd like to see new offices and small businesses call the Meadows home.

"We were able to keep this local. Some place that the community can come shop and have a relationship with the people that are running the retails stores," Zimmerly said.

He hopes to give new businesses a space to start without the big price tag.