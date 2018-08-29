New ordinance moves new convention center project forward

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners have moved forward on making a new convention center a reality.
Members recently passed an ordinance that establishes a new, non-reverting account.
This account will hold funds that have been dedicated for Capital Improvement Board projects.
LINK | NEWS 10 LEARNS THE PROPOSED LOCATION OF A NEW TERRE HAUTE CONVENTION CENTER
In the case of the convention center, the City of Terre Haute and Vigo County have dedicated $10 million each toward the project.
The Vigo County Convention and Visitor's Bureau will chip in $5 million.
Operations of the center will be funded by the recent passing of the food and beverage tax.
A proposal is expected to be made to the capital improvement board next month.
