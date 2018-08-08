Clear

New name, same homework help...AskRose is back for the new school year

You've heard of the Homework Hotline offered by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular homework help program is back for the new school year.

You've heard of the Homework Hotline offered by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

They've changed the name to "AskRose."

They may have a new name, but they are still offering the same service.

It's for students in grades six through 12.

There are two ways for your student to get help...one is a phone hotline. You can call 1-877-275-7673.

The other is an online chat. You can find that right here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Image

Overflow at the Parke-Vermillion shelter

Image

Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Image

AskRose kicks off at Rose-Hulman

Image

New lice policy for VCSC students

Image

First day of school for home schooled students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton