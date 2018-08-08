New name, same homework help...AskRose is back for the new school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular homework help program is back for the new school year.
You've heard of the Homework Hotline offered by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
They've changed the name to "AskRose."
They may have a new name, but they are still offering the same service.
It's for students in grades six through 12.
There are two ways for your student to get help...one is a phone hotline. You can call 1-877-275-7673.
The other is an online chat. You can find that right here.
