New local store to make weekly donations to charities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-There was a small line out front of High Five Liquidation Saturday morning. It's a store that sells various wholesale items that just held their grand opening.

The first day open was enough to start spreading the word on this new bargain shopping center. A store where everything is five dollars and gradually gets cheaper as the week goes on.

"There’s a lot of stuff here. So we'll have to see if it’s worth purchasing. But the layout is good, you can walk around and the opportunity is there to maybe buy a bargain," said Jim Mann who came by to see what the store had to offer.

Each week these bins of various items will either be bought or removed to make room for more new items. That's when store co-owner Don Griffin had an idea, one that inspired him from a past experience in his life.

"Well at one time I was homeless and on the street and I had someone help me and you don't know what that meant to me," said Griffin.

Depending on how many items they have left over at the end of each week they will donate said items to local charities. Doing what they can to make a difference in someone's life.

"Inevitably we have merchandise that doesn't sell and what we want to do is we want to give that to a charity that can use that to help the homeless instead of giving people a handout," said Griffin.

For these shoppers, it's a win-win situation. They get to search for some great deals from a new store while knowing what is left will stay in the community helping those less fortunate.

"It’s a very nice gesture so if there are particular items that can help a particular type of community organization than I would say it's a plus. Community spirit is alive and well in Vigo County," said Mann.

The store says it is now looking for charities seeking these donations when they become available. They are asked to come to the store for more information. That address is.