New library boxes in Clinton will help more gets their hands on a good book

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents in Clinton will soon have a new way to check out books, and it's all thanks to some high school students.

The Clinton Public Library teamed up with South Vermillion High School to create ten "Free Library Boxes."

The students are part of the Building Trades and Art classes.

They designed and built the boxes.

On Thursday, crews will begin installing the boxes.

Some of the locations include schools, parks, and fire stations.

Donations from the Clinton Optimist Club and the Kappa Kappa Kappa Beta Nu Clinton Chapter made the project possible