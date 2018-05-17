Clear

New judge takes on school corporation's lawsuit against defendants of an accused kickback scheme

A special judge will preside over the Vigo County School Corporation's civil lawsuit against defendants tied to a kickback scheme.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 6:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge will preside over the Vigo County School Corporation's civil lawsuit against defendants tied to a kickback scheme.

That scheme cost the school corporation tens of thousands of dollars.

Judge Robert Hunley of Sullivan County accepted the case on May 14th.

Last month, Judge Lucky Reddy recused herself from the case after discovering she shared a dinner table with Paula Shahadey, who is one of the defendants.

Paula Shahadey's husband, Frank, along with Franklin Fennell, Mike Pick, and M&P Properties are also named as defendants.

LINK | "...COUNSEL FOR THE SHAHADEYS AND MR. PICK TRY TO DISTRACT FROM THE TRUE ISSUE." VCSC ATTORNEY RESPONDS TO CLAIMS FROM MONDAY'S MEETING

The school corporation asked for a partial summary of judgment against Pick and M&P Properties on April 30th.

Pick's lawyer asked for more time to respond on Tuesday.

