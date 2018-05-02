TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - News 10 has received new information from the city attorney's office regarding the serious accident at 3rd and Voorhees streets that happened on Sunday and injured four people, including a bicyclist.

Not much information has been released on this crash until now. News 10 received a copy of the police report city attorney Eddie Felling says it's been redacted to protect sensitive information.

Police say two cars were northbound on 3rd street. One of the drivers, Aliyah Reynolds, told police a car swerved in front of them, both cars crossed the southbound lanes and crashed into a parking lot. On the report, police say unsafe speed and unsafe lane movements were "driver contributors to the accident." alcohol, illegal drugs, and driver illness were redacted.

Aliyah Reynolds was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger, she had one passenger, 220-year-old Tatiana Parris.

Police say the driver of the other car was Jarrett Elmore, he was unable to provide police a statement as to what happened. Elmore was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang. David Scank of Terre Haute was identified as the bicyclist who was hurt. He told police he has no idea what happened.

Felling told us he may release part of what's been redacted from the police report. Click Here to read the report.