New horror film with Terre Haute ties premiers at Indiana Theater

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local folklore is the inspiration behind a new film.
The world premiere of Viridian happened on Friday night at the Indiana Theater in downtown Terre Haute.
It's a 1920's-period horror film.
It tells the story of a vaudeville actress.
She pretends to talk to the dead to make easy money,
If you see the movie, you may notice a handful of historical Terre Haute location.
Among them are Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and the Sycamore Building.
