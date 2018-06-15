Clear
New grandstand construction set to begin after fair

New information in the grandstand project in Vermillion County.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 9:35 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on the grandstand project in Vermillion County.

The fair board says they will begin construction immediately after this year's fair. That’s set to wrap up June 22.

The community was shocked when the historic grandstands were destroyed in a fire in January of 2017.

The State Fire Marshal says the cause is undetermined but many local fire crews believe it was arson.

There are countless memories that happened at the former landmark. Some of those moments, even the current fair queen can't forget!

“During princess pageant a few years ago, my heel got stuck in one of the boards, which everyone thinks that's really funny," said Sabrina Loi, Vermillion County Fair Queen.

The fair begins June 15. Construction of the grandstands will follow after the week-long event.

