New graduation options without ISTEP

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County are preparing for the first ever summer retake the exam for ISTEP. 100 incoming seniors just completed a summer course.

It's the first of its kind in Vigo County. Students received a high school credit and math ISTEP training.

Around 770 incoming seniors are scheduled to retake a portion of the test for graduation.

"There were a lot of people who made this happen. The parents and the kids for coming every day. This was a four and a half hour class, that's a big commitment from the kid and the parents for getting them there,” said John Newport, Director of Math and Science Assessment for VCSC.

Education leaders say the class of 2019 was supposed to be the first graduating class under the new ISTEP exam. They are now offering a new option for incoming seniors.

It's a program that could help students who are struggling to pass. State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says the department is finalizing a graduation program called Pathways.

Seniors can opt-in by meeting other requirements such as service or work experience, according to IDOE.

McCormick says they will solidify the requirements at July’s state board meeting. For more information on Pathways click here.

Vigo County Schools say they are actively looking into this option.