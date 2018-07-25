New graduation guidelines help seniors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Indiana now have new graduation requirements. The program is called Graduation Pathways.

The state approved the final version on July 11. Vigo County Schools are working to implement it now.

State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says the department has been working on it for a year. According to IDOE, seniors can graduate by meeting other requirements other than passing ISTEP.

There are three requirements:

1. High School Diploma: meet the statutorily defined diploma credit and curricular requirements.

2. Learn and Demonstrate Employability Skills, demonstrated by one of the following:

a. Project-based learning experience

b. Service-based learning experience

OR

c. Work-based learning experience

3. Postsecondary-Ready Competencies, demonstrated by one of the following:

a. Honors diploma

b. ACT: college-ready benchmarks

c. SAT: college-ready benchmarks

d. ASVAB

e. State- and Industry-recognized Credential or Certification

f. State-, Federal-, or Industry-recognized Apprenticeship

g. Career-Technical Education Concentrator: must earn a C average or higher in at least 6 high school credits in a career sequence

h. AP/IB/Dual Credit/Cambridge International courses or CLEP Exam: must earn a C average or higher in at least three courses;

OR

i. Locally created pathway, that earns approved of the State Board of Education

All schools must switch to these guidelines by 2023. Schools like Vigo County are already offering it to their soon to be seniors.

“The school will help the students figure this out. But for parents, knowing this isn't just a test anymore, but there are multiple ways now to graduate, I think that's the big story," said Karen Goeller, Deputy Superintendent of VCSC.

Goeller says there will be two counselors dedicated to making sure students fulfill the correct expectations. They will work with the three high schools and the two alternative schools.