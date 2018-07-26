New gas station ready to set up shop in Clay City

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Casey's General Store is working on another location in the Wabash Valley.
A spokesman confirmed to News 10, a store is being built in Clay City.
It will be built at the southeast corner of 5th and Main Streets.
Crews have cleared the previous buildings from the property.
It isn't expected to open until May of 2019.
