wx_icon Terre Haute -3°

wx_icon Robinson

wx_icon Zionsville

wx_icon Rockville -3°

wx_icon Casey

wx_icon Brazil -3°

wx_icon Marshall -3°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now
Closings View Closings

New facility to help with heart health

People with heart conditions in the Wabash Valley may get better treatment thanks to a new facility.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 8:27 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 10:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People with heart conditions in the Wabash Valley may get better treatment thanks to a new facility.

Scroll for more content...

Union Health held an open house for their new Heart and Vascular Institute on Tuesday night.

The facility is inside Union Hospital's Terre Haute location.

A doctor told us patients are able to receive expanded services at the facility.

Before now, some tests or procedures may have required traveling out of town.

Union Health leaders say they're very excited to have state of the art equipment in Terre Haute.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It