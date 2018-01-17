New facility to help with heart health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People with heart conditions in the Wabash Valley may get better treatment thanks to a new facility.

Scroll for more content...

Union Health held an open house for their new Heart and Vascular Institute on Tuesday night.

The facility is inside Union Hospital's Terre Haute location.

A doctor told us patients are able to receive expanded services at the facility.

Before now, some tests or procedures may have required traveling out of town.

Union Health leaders say they're very excited to have state of the art equipment in Terre Haute.