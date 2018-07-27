New exhibit pays tribute to Colton Murray

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley kids proved that the memory of 'Colton Strong' lives on.
News 10 stopped by Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute on Thursday.
That's where we found an exhibit called Art Smart.
Kids at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center put the exhibit together.
It was all to honor Colton Murray.
He passed away last December after battling several medical conditions.
You have until July 29th to see the exhibit.
