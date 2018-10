New exhibit opens at Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local museum is encouraging kids to stay active.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum unveiled a new exhibit on Friday afternoon.

It's called 'Fit Gym.'

The goal is to get kids moving.

The new exhibit features the five elements of fitness.

Those are endurance, strength, cardio, flexibility, and body composition.

Kids aged four to 14 can check out the new exhibit.