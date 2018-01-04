New era kicks off at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday marks the start of a new era at Indiana State University.

Scroll for more content...

Dr. Deborah Curtis started her position as president.

We caught up with her as she got settled in.

Curtis is the second ISU grad to serve as president.

She succeeds Dr. Daniel Bradley.

Curtis told News 10 she's excited to help change student's lives here in Terre Haute.

"Our job is to transform them when they leave so they will be productive...in a career if that's the route they go, and certainly life, and certainly as citizens of this country...it's a phenomenal opportunity in those few short years," Curtis said.

Curtis was the provost and chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri.