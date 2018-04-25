Clear

New drive-in movie theater one step closer to reality

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a north-side movie theater.

According to its social media page, owners of the Moon Light Drive-In are hoping to break ground by the end of May.

If all goes as planned, the theater will be open by the end of August.

Final permits are being filed, and the process will move forward from there.

News 10 will continue to follow any updates and pass them along.

The outdoor theater will be located near Lafayette and Park Avenues in Terre Haute.

