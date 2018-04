TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More development could be coming to Terre Haute's north side.

A developer wants to build a new Dollar General at the corner of 14th and Fort Harrison Road.

This is where a bariatric center was once located.

In order for this to happen, the city council would have to approve a rezoning, plus vacate a portion of an alley behind the center.

The council will consider this request on May 10th.