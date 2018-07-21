Clear

New dock at Fairbanks for the Wabash Valley Rowing Club

There's a new dock being built at fairbanks park, and it's specifically being used for the Wabash Valley Rowing club

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been out to Fairbanks park in the past day or so, you've probably noticed the construction taking place by the banks of the Wabash.

Scroll for more content...

Your first thought might be of the dock that the city is set to replace. It was destroyed by ice last winter.

But look a little closer, and you'll find out that's not the case.

James Owen is the President of the Clara Fairbanks Foundation. He says there has been a need for a dock to specifically accommodate the rowing club.

Because of that, now there is one being put in.

"We came up with putting in a dock that's specially designed for rowing, it's six-inch clearance off the water line so that the outriggers of the oars can easily get up to the dock."

Owen says he is hoping that this sparks community interest, but he also hopes it goes farther than that.

He says Purdue University and Indiana University both have rowing clubs. Terre Haute could be the central point for the schools to put on a competition later on down the line.

For more information on rowing or the Wabash Valley Rowing club, just follow this link to their Facebook page. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boy Scout Gold Classic

Image

Rainy and cooler going into the weekend

Image

Free swimming at Pelican Cove

Image

West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

Image

Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton, Indiana water project

Image

Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

Image

Vincennes school has a new look

Image

Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Image

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance