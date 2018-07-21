New dock at Fairbanks for the Wabash Valley Rowing Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been out to Fairbanks park in the past day or so, you've probably noticed the construction taking place by the banks of the Wabash.

Scroll for more content...

Your first thought might be of the dock that the city is set to replace. It was destroyed by ice last winter.

But look a little closer, and you'll find out that's not the case.

James Owen is the President of the Clara Fairbanks Foundation. He says there has been a need for a dock to specifically accommodate the rowing club.

Because of that, now there is one being put in.

"We came up with putting in a dock that's specially designed for rowing, it's six-inch clearance off the water line so that the outriggers of the oars can easily get up to the dock."

Owen says he is hoping that this sparks community interest, but he also hopes it goes farther than that.

He says Purdue University and Indiana University both have rowing clubs. Terre Haute could be the central point for the schools to put on a competition later on down the line.

For more information on rowing or the Wabash Valley Rowing club, just follow this link to their Facebook page.