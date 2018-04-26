New details released on Beau Monde property sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A deal is in the works to sell the Beau Monde property located near Deming Park in Terre Haute.

It has been confirmed that a sale is pending for the property.

News 10 spoke with neighbors to find out their thoughts about possible condos built in the area.

Joe Anderson, developer, and builder, says the Beau Monde property will remain the same.

“It will not interfere at all,” Anderson said. “Beau Monde is a separate project.”

He says he will own the home lot and build upscale homes that are consistent with the homes that neighbor the property.

Anderson says he wants to put more than 30 duplexes on the remaining acres of land.

In 2016, 158 apartments were to be built and rented out.

Now, about 70 condominiums will be constructed and sold. Anderson’s says these will be owner-occupied, with pride of ownership.

The city ordinance allows for more than 90 dwelling units on the 16-acre property.

Anderson says the main entrance will Alfa with Meadows Drive. There will be no entry off of Ohio Boulevard.

All residences will be a single-story with enclosed garages. Anderson says there will be two condos per building.

There will be a clubhouse and community center for owners.

There will be full sidewalks on both sides of the street.

Anderson says they hope to work with Trees, Inc. and the City’s urban forester to plant a row of trees for privacy.

An idea of what Anderson has in mind can be seen at The Cottages on the south side of Wallace Avenue.

Anderson says he hopes to attract the older population.

“It will be perfect for the aging population,” he said. “One-level homes with expanded doors so residents can get in and out of wheelchairs.”

These units will sell for about $200,000 per unit.