New details released after Terre Haute standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the man police say is responsible for a four-hour standoff in Terre Haute.
That man is Christopher Blanton.
He's behind bars facing charges of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.
The standoff happened on Oakland Avenue.
Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said Blanton fired a gun which led to the initial 9-1-1 call.
Witnesses told police they also saw Blanton pointing the gun at a victim.
When he refused to come out, officers stormed the house.
Plasse said they found Blanton hiding in the attic.