New details released after Terre Haute standoff

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 3:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 3:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the man police say is responsible for a four-hour standoff in Terre Haute.

That man is Christopher Blanton.

He's behind bars facing charges of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.

The standoff happened on Oakland Avenue.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said Blanton fired a gun which led to the initial 9-1-1 call.

Witnesses told police they also saw Blanton pointing the gun at a victim.

When he refused to come out, officers stormed the house.

Plasse said they found Blanton hiding in the attic.

